LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Nelson County has been charged with assault on a federal officer in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday in Louisville, according to a tweet from FBI Louisville, and faces the following charges:
- Assault on a federal officer
- Certain acts during a civil disorder
- Destruction of government property over $1,000
- Obstruction of justice
- Unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a tip on Jan. 8 led federal investigators to identifying Jones as a man wearing a red hooded jacket and gray skullcap from a video inside the Capitol of an "aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers."
Investigators allege in the criminal complaint that Jones "forcefully struck the door's glass panels at least 10 times with a long, wood flagpole," the news release says. "... The affidavit also alleges that chants of 'Break it down!' could be heard, and that a U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the Speakers' Lobby, facing the door with a gun raised, can be seen at the side of the video in the close vicinity of the doorway."
The news release says the Superintendent of the Capitol estimated it will cost more than $1,000 to repair the damaged glass.
According to the FBI's tweet, Jones remains in custody and will have his first court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
