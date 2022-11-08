LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area, according to court documents. Trammel and Raheem sold fentanyl to undercover informants at various locations in downtown Louisville and in eastern and southern Jefferson County.
The two distributed drugs from 2017-20, according to the investigation.
Investigators intercepted more than 3,000 drug-related phone calls and texts over a 30-day period, according to a news release. Some drug addicted customers who couldn't come up with cash to buy drugs would trade personal clothing including underwear and socks.
Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory testing established Trammell was almost always selling fentanyl to people who sought heroin.
Sentencing for both defendants is set for Feb. 28, 2023. Trammell faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, while Raheem faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison.
