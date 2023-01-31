LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting spurs and two leg attachment sheaths.
These spurs are illegal in the U.S., as is cockfighting itself. They are razor-sharp blades tied to the bird's legs during and used to kill other birds during a cockfight. The spurs are so sharp, people are often slashed by their own bird.
The package came from Mexico City and was headed to a home in Illinois, according to authorities.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.