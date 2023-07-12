LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials said in 24 hours they seized 2,400 pieces of counterfeit jewelry worth more than $4.41 million coming through the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the three shipments were intercepted in April.
The first two shipments arrived at the facility April 3. According to federal authorities, they originated in Hong Kong and were headed to a home in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Officials said one shipment contained 400 counterfeit Van Cleef and Arpels bracelets. The second shipment contained 993 jewelry sets bearing counterfeit Van Cleef and Arpels trademarks.
The jewelry would have been worth $3.7 million if it had been authentic, according to authorities.
The next day, another shipment originating from Honk Kong was intercepted at UPS Worldport. Authorities said this one was bound for a home in Cleveland, Ohio. This one allegedly contained 1,367 counterfeit pendants that were portrayed to be from manufacturers such as Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Company, Versace, Givenchy, MCM, Dolce & Gabbanamarks, MLB Yankees and MLB Dodgers.
That jewelry would have been worth more than $710,000 if it was authentic, according to authorities.
"Substandard and illegal products harm the U.S. economy nd the health and safety of customers," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Office. "Once again our CBP officers at the Port of Louisville have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise."
All of the shipments were turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
