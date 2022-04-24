LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was serious injured as hundreds of thousands of people attended Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said six arrests were made during the day-long event.
Charges from the arrests include minor assaults, outstanding warrants and alcohol-related offenses, along with a female being arrested for intentionally striking a traffic guard with a vehicle at Adams and Witherspoon streets around 11:30 p.m. The traffic guard sustained minor injuries.
Police said 18 missing juveniles were reported missing, but all 18 have been reunited with their parents and guardians.
LMPD said no other significant events were reported in relation to Thunder Over Louisville.
