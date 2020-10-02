LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames broke out Friday afternoon at an east Louisville home that has been the scene of a SWAT standoff ongoing since early Thursday evening.
Louisville Metro Police's SWAT team has been outside the home in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive, near the Kentucky Truck Plant, sine early Thursday evening trying to negotiate with a "barricaded subject" inside with other people.
The cause of the fire is not known and it's not clear if there are any injuries. Firefighters quickly gained control.
Earlier in the day, more than 16 hours after the standoff started, an LMPD spokesman sent an email requesting media outlets to avoid the area as the situation continues to unfold.
The standoff started around 6 p.m. Thursday, when police were called to the home, which is about three miles northwest of the Kentucky Truck Plant, on a report of a domestic situation.
LMPD said there was a barricaded person and others inside the home that has been surrounded by police since the standoff began. Some neighbors were escorted from the area as a precaution just before 11:30 Thursday night. Police have not released any additional information about the subject.
Some neighbors had no idea what was going on outside their homes.
"I was really just speechless, I couldn't believe what was happening," said Aveena Parker, who lives nearby. "I called my parents and said 'Mom and Dad, look outside,' because nobody really knew they were out there.... It was bomb squad, SWAT -- I was trying to think of what could be happening."
The department did not provide details about the incident but said in an email that officers initially responded to a report about a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m.
LMPD says it's trying to use time and distance to deescalate the situation. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
