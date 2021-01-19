LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works stopped illegal dumping for the first time this year.
Two people were caught illegally dumping furniture at a vacant lot on South 10th Street near Oak Street by the Department of Public Works Solid Waste Enforcement (SWMS).
Officials said the person responsible for the dumping was operating a junk removal business without a license. It is unlawful to dump any waste on property that is not licensed as a disposal facility.
"I want to thank the officers of SWMS for doing their job and being persistent in catching an illegally dumper," David James, president of Metro Council, said. "It would be nice if this was the only impound we have in 2021, but let others understand, if you do this it will be costly for you."
The vehicle has been impounded and its owners will owe the city $750 in fines and fees.
Last November, SWMS officers caught two people illegally dumping furniture in the 1200 block of South 10th Street. The individual responsible for dumping was operating a junk remove business without a Waste Hauler license.
Household items like metals, appliances, mattresses and electronics can be dropped off at the Waste Reduction Center, the first three items are free, but a disposal fee may apply for additional items.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.