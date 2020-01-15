LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville impounded its first vehicle of 2020 for illegal dumping.
The Metro Solid Waste Enforcement Team found the truck and the dumper after a six-month search.
On July 20 of last year, surveillance cameras caught a 2000 Dodge pickup being used to dump tree debris. Last week, officials found the driver, who admitted to the dumping. The truck was then impounded.
The driver has to pay $1,000 in fines, as well as impound and storage fees.
The city said the driver could have legally dumped the debris at the Louisville Metro Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue for $60.
