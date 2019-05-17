(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida woman who gained worldwide attention for smiling in her mugshot after a DUI crash that killed a 60-year-old woman isn't smiling anymore.
According to a report by Fox News, Angenette Welk broke down in tears during a hearing on Thursday in which a judge sentenced her to 11 years in prison.
Welk pleaded guilty to causing the May 10, 2018 crash in Marion County, Fla. that killed 60-year-old Sandra Clarkson.
Fox35 Orlando showed the 45-year-old Welk crying in court as she told the victim's family, "I am truly, truly sorry. If I could change spots with your mother, I would in a heartbeat."
Welk was accused of causing a chain-reaction crash when she slammed into the rear of a Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at a red light. Clarkson was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai. Her 18-year-old daughter was driving.
Welk reportedly told troopers she dropped her cell phone, which caused her to crash.
Her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of .08, the station reported.
Florida Highway Patrol believes she was going 73 mph at the time of the crash, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.