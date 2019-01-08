DELTONA, Fla. (AP/WDRB) — Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with making death threats against the mother of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.
A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release says 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham was arrested Monday afternoon at his Deltona, Florida, home and charged with making written threats to kill or injure.
Detectives say Pinkham made multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent’s Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student’s death. Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil scheduled for this week at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page, Pinkham made the following posts on Trent's Facebook page:
“Cant wait till I can choke the life out of you”
“funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper”
“just wait until yall hear what I do at his funeral..i promise I will make headlines..i will kill his mother.. just watch I will be talked about forever..this is no idol threat.”
On the police department's Facebook page, The Volusia County sheriff also encouraged area residents to donate to the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment at Purdue. Trent’s battle with bone cancer drew national attention and helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research.
Pinkham was being held on $10,000 bond.
