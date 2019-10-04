LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in Floyd County, Indiana.
The Floyd County Sheriff's department believes an 18-year-old man was shot Friday morning on Versailles Court, which is in the Woods of Lafayette subdivision off Paoli Pike.
The teen was shot in the shoulder, investigators said, and the suspect took off in a car. No arrests have been made.
The victim's family took him to Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, but he was then transferred to University Hospital in Louisville.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Department is investigating and believes there is a threat to public safety, according to a news release.
