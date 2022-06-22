LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Floyds Knobs man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to five bank robberies in 10 weeks in the Indianapolis area.
Daniel Wilkinson robbed five different Chase Bank branches in the Indianapolis area between Sept. 5 and Nov. 17, 2020, according to court documents.
On Nov. 13, 2020, police said he entered a Chase bank, and approached the teller with a handwritten note that said, “Stay calm stay quiet this is a robbery open your teller drawer and take all the money out I will shoot my way out if I have too.”
In another robbery on Nov. 17, 2020, he handed a teller at a different Chase bank branch a note that said, “Stay calm this is a robbery take all the money out of the drawer and any underneath…Place it in envelopes No tracers or Dye Packs. If I have too, I’ll Shoot," according to court documents.
Following that robbery, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Wilkinson in the getaway car.
Police said when he was arrested, he had a hand gun in his front pocket, $6,377 inside Chase Bank employees and a notebook with "writing impressions of a robbery demand note."
Wilkinson was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Tuesday.
When Wilkinson is released from prison, he will be required to pay $30,805 in restitution to JP Morgan Chase Bank and will be on probation for five years.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods,
