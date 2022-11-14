LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon.
Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
A Floyd County Sheriff's deputy followed Phillipy on a brief chase in Floyds Knobs, but the deputy ended the pursuit because of the narrow and curvy roads.
Police started another pursuit of the woman in Clark County. The pursuit ended with a crash involving several vehicles at the ramp from Interstate 65 southbound to Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, according to Loop.
Phillipy is being held without bond in the Clark County Jail. Her charges are pending.
Phillipy's initial hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Jeffersonville.
