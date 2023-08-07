LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former chief deputy in Bullitt County pleaded not guilty Monday morning to stolen gun charges.
John Cottrell appeared before a judge after being arrested Aug. 2 at UPS Worldport.
Police said he had three guns reported stolen from Bullitt County, and one was defaced to make the serial number hard to read. Cottrell is also charged with intimidating a witness, assault and terroristic threatening.
Cottrell was Bullitt County's chief deputy until 2016. He was previously indicted for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence as the former second-in-command of Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. Bullitt County paid $650,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Cottrell.
