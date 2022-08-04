LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County deputy sheriff has been indicted for rape and sodomy.
Brent Hall, 45, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. According to the indictment in December 2020, Hall "engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent due to being physically helpless."
Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
It's not clear if Hall is still working in law enforcement.
