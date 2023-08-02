LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy was arrested on stolen gun charges.
John Cottrell, 54, was arrested Wednesday morning at UPS Worldport.
Cottrell was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of defaced firearm.
His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
He was previously indicted for stealing drugs, abusing public trust and tampering with evidence as the former second-in-command of Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. Bullitt County paid $650,000 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Cottrell.
