LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is accused of stealing nearly $67,000 worth of diamonds.
Aaron Haire was a former worker at Kruckemeyer and Cohn Jewelry in Evansville.
During a search of his home, Indiana State Police said troopers found a safe with loose diamonds, diamond rings, diamond earrings and bracelets inside.
Police believe he sold more than 30 other diamonds to an out-of-state auction company.
Haire is also accused of using the company's account to buy several computers and other electronic devices for his personal use.
