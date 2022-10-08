LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse.
According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
While details of their alleged crime have not been released, police say they believe the women left a one-year-old with someone they had reason to believe had hurt the child and failed to report the suspected child abuse.
According to arrest records, both women have been charged with second-degree criminal abuse and failure to report child neglect.
Police also claim Kavanaugh deleted evidence.
According to a report by LEX 18, the daycare location is temporarily closed but the owner declined to comment.
