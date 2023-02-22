LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of an Indiana day care is now charged after prosecutors said she gave 17 children melatonin to get them to take naps.
Tonya Voris, 52, faces 11 felony counts of neglect and six misdemeanor counts of reckless supervision.
Voris was the executive director of Kidz Life Childcare Ministry, just west of Indianapolis.
Investigators said she gave the sleep aid to kids for more than a month. She was fired after New Life Church learned about the allegations.
Voris is due back in court in April.
