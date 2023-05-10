LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to using excessive force during a protest in May 2020.
According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Richard Wiedo admitted to deploying a foam round from his 40mm direct impact munition into a crowd of protestors on or about May 30, 2020.
Wiedo did this after a bottle was thrown from the back of the crowd. The round he fired struck someone, who was in the front of the crowd, in the face.
Wiedo admitted he didn't know who threw the bottle and wasn't deploying the munition at anyone who was acting aggressive.
He pleaded guilty to the one misdemeanor count, and his guilty plea carries a maximum fine of $100,000.
Wiedo also will forfeit his Kentucky law enforcement certification and has agreed to not seek future employment in any law enforcement agencies as part of the plea agreement.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.