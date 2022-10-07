LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with Louisville Metro Corrections has been convicted by a federal jury of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year-old Darrell Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in January. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Authorities say a key piece of evidence presented at trial was video that captured the assault.
"On the video, the defendant can be seen grabbing the detainee and throwing him to the ground, and then punching the detainee repeatedly in the face and head until he appears to lose consciousness," the news release states. "The officer then lifts the detainee's limp body and slams him face-first into the ground."
The inmate was not identified during the trial, but prosecutors say he suffered a broken and displaced jaw as a result of the attack.
"Every person in our nation's jails and prisons has the right to be free from excessive force by corrections officers," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, in a statement. "With its verdict, the jury makes clear that corrections officers will be held accountable for beating and abusing the people in their custody."
Daniel Johnson, the president of the Metro Corrections FOP union, told WDRB in June that the incident happened in December 2020. He added that Taylor was let go four months after being accused of using unlawful force and not wearing a body camera.
Johnson said Taylor was on third shift at the time of the incident and put his body camera on a charger. The incident happened toward the end of his shift while he was serving breakfast, Johnson said.
"It was a person in the dorm, probably shouldn't have been in general population to begin with, had some mental health problems," he said. "So he wanted to go in and get that person out of the dorm and get him somewhere safe and get him evaluated. Found himself between a rock and a hard spot, trying to do the right thing."
The union president said had Taylor worn his body cam at the time, he may have had a better case of justifying his actions.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.