LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former substitute teacher in Crawford County, Indiana, has been sentenced to 10 months in a federal prison after investigators say she sent hoax bomb threats to two Indiana schools and a newspaper.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 35-year-old Mary Fortner, of Milltown, Indiana, received the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Baker after prosecution by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana.
According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Jan. 19, when Fortner used an anonymous messaging app to send a bomb threat to a Milltown police officer. The threat targeted the Crawford County school where she was employed as a substitute teacher at the time.
Later that day, representatives of the FBI and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office confronted her and used a search warrant to seize her cell phone and other devices. When questioned, Fortner denied any involvement in the threats.
A few weeks later, on Feb. 21, Fortner sent an email to Corydon Democrat, a Corydon news outlet. That email contained threats to bomb several addresses, including Milltown Elementary School and the Corydon Cinemas.
That night, authorities arrested Fortner and executed a search warrant at her home. According to the FBI, the threat came from a mobile device that had been reset to its factory settings in an effort to hide the crime.
"This series of bomb threats shook the sense of safety that all our children, teachers and families deserve -- and are especially egregious coming from an adult trusted to educate our children," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers.
