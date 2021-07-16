LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former volunteer firefighter in Indiana is accused of stealing from his own department.
Indiana State Police arrested Christopher McKain, of Seymour, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges on Friday.
Officers say McKain, 44, stole about $20,000 while volunteering with the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department.
The department contacted ISP, requesting an investigation on suspicion one of its members had stolen thousands of dollars.
After a 10-month investigation, state police found that in the last two years, McKain was tasked with various jobs for the department. He allegedly said his jobs were completed or items were purchased, and created fake invoices from businesses and turned them in to the county treasurer, where he was reimbursed.
Investigators said McKain obtained the thousands of dollars through those reimbursements over the two-year time period.
The Jackson County Prosecutor is now reviewing the case. McKain is being held at the Jackson County Jail.
