PETER GALL - 2-7-19.jpg

Peter Gall 

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A former Western Kentucky University student has been sentenced to four years in prison for fatally shooting another student.

The Daily News reports a judge called the case an "unspeakable tragedy" as he handed down the sentence on Wednesday for 22-year-old Peter G. Gall of Frankfort.

Gall pleaded guilty last year to a charge of reckless homicide in the 2017 death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis of Corbin. Gall said Davis was his best friend and the two had been "play fighting" after a day of drinking and tailgating outside a football game. He said the shooting was accidental.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise declined a defense motion for probation, saying it didn't fit the seriousness of the crime.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags