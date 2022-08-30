LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning.
Shively police say an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue.
The driver did not stop and the officer did not pursue the vehicle.
LMPD says a short distance later, the same driver hit several cars at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace.
LMPD reports the driver ran away.
The people who were injured are expected to survive.
LMPD is handling the investigation.
Police do not have any suspects. If you have any information, call 574-LMPD. You do not have to give police your name. Anonymous tips can also be reported on LMPD's online crime tip portal.
