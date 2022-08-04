LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions.
Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on his left forearm, right forearm and right thigh on June 7. He allegedly did it again on July 29, burning the child on his left wrist.
Police say the July 29 injury appeared to be "a circular wound with a clearly defined shape of the head of a cigarette, indicating the burn was intentional."
The boy said his father would burn him when he got mad or upset, and the burns would last so long that "the pain was terrible and made him cry."
When confronted on Tuesday, Nichols allegedly told a detective that the burns were caused by the boy's dirt bike.
Nichols is charged with two counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 12.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.