LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort, Kentucky man has been arrested and charged physically and sexually abusing a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old.
Police say the physical abuse amounted to nothing short of "cruel and unusual punishment."
Marquese Oden, 28, was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department Tuesday afternoon.
Police say he engaged in sexual activity with the two children inside a residence.
Police also say Oden repeatedly forced both children to hold a one-gallon jug of liquid in each hand while performing "wall sits" -- exercises where the the individual will typically squat with his or her legs at 90-degree angles and backs against the wall.
According to court documents, during the wall sits, the children had to hold the jugs of liquid in their hands with their arms extended. They would be forced to do this for 30 minutes. If the children lowered their arms, Oden would require them to start over.
Police say Oden told them the children often cried and ask repeatedly if they could stop, but he wouldn't let them.
"A gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds and (it) is unreasonable to make a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old attempt to hold them out straight," an arrest report states.
Police call the punishment, "cruel and unusual."
Oden is charged with both first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, for the alleged sexual activity.
He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
