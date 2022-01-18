LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort, Ky. man was sentenced to 42 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury of murder during a drug trafficking crime.
According to a news release, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Patrick Baker, 43, after he was convicted at trial last August.
Baker shot and killed 29-year-old Donald L. Mills, Jr. during a home invasion on May 9, 2014 in Knox County, according to a testimony at trial. After entering the home posing as a U.S. Marshal, Baker held Mills' pregnant wife and other children at gunpoint while he ransacked the home for oxycodone pills.
According to a news release, KSP firearm forensics laboratory tied shell casings recovered from the victim's home to Baker's gun. Surveillance video from the London Dollar General showed Baker purchasing plastic handcuffs hours before the murder, which were later recovered feet from the victim, according to evidence at trial.
"The simple truth of this case is that Patrick Baker was found guilty of planning and committing an armed home invasion, to acquire drugs, where he shot and killed Donald Mills," Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a news release.
After being indicted by a federal grand jury for killing Donald Mills in Knox County in 2014, Patrick Baker was pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019.
Baker, who is credited for 30 months he has served in state prison, must serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law. After he is released from prison, he'll be under supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.
