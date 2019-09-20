LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frankfort Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Justin L. Cromer for his involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix.
Police are asking for help locating a Cromer for his alleged connection with Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park.
Detectives say the gunfire began after an argument, killing one and injuring two.
The Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Cromer's arrest.
