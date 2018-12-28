FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman used her teeth as a weapon while robbing a store in Frankfort.
The Frankfort Police Department needs your help identifying two women.
The two are accused of robbing The Children's Place just two days before Christmas. At some point, officers say one of the women bit an employee. There is no word on what the women stole.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Frankfort Police at (502) 875-8523.
