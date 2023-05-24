A Georgetown, Kentucky, couple said the man who shot and killed a Kentucky sheriff's deputy on I-75 on Monday pulled a gun on them and stole their van.
LEX-18 spoke with Gary McQuain, who said he and his wife had a terrifying run-in with 45-year-old Steven Sheangshang on Monday.
Police said Sheangshang was already wanted on burglary charges when Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley stopped him on I-75 just before 5 p.m. on Monday. During that traffic stop, police said Sheangshang shot Conley and sped off. Conley later died at the hospital.
Shortly after that incident, McQuain told LEX-18's Leigh Searcy that Sheangshang showed up at their home.
"I turned around and looked up and this guy was standing over me...and said he needed some help," McQuain said.
Sheangshang allegedly told McQuain that his wife needed surgery and he needed a ride to the hospital. McQuain offered him money instead, but Sheangshang refused. After asking the same of a neighbor, Sheangshang returned to McQuain's home, pulled a gun and demanded keys to the couple's van.
McQuain said Sheangshang repeatedly told his wife he would shoot McQuain if they didn't hand over the keys.
"He said to her four different times, 'I want the keys to the van right now, or I'm gonna shoot him," McQuain said. "And he kept pointing back to me with the gun."
McQuain's wife gave Sheangshang the keys to the van and he left, according to McQuain.
They later learned about what happened to Conley, who turned out to be a church friend.
Police said Sheangshang later shot a man in the abdomen at the Rose & Jim's Bar & Grill on Georgetown Road in Lexington. He then allegedly stole that victim's vehicle.
The victim was rushed to surgery at UK Hospital.
