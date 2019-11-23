LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man from Columbus, Georgia, was arrested on Friday in Morehead, Kentucky, after Kentucky State Police said he allegedly sent "explicit electronic messages and photographs" to a juvenile.
Rowan County Schools reported Eric "Duane" Elmore, 46, to KSP on Nov. 5 on accusations he sent the explicit messages and photos to one of its students. Elmore was arrested Saturday after KSP detectives, the victim and their mother arranged a meeting with him in Morehead. Investigators said Elmore traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Kentucky "believing he was going to meet the juvenile for sexual relations."
Elmore, who is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center, was charged with five counts of distribution obscene matter to minors, prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor/peace officer re: sex offenses and conspiracy to commit rape. More charges are pending.
