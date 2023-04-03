LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There have been at least 35 homicides so far this year in Louisville -- and the two most recent victims were shot to death just about a mile apart over the weekend.
Yellow tape and evidence markers lined an area behind a KFC on West Broadway Saturday evening. Police said a man was found shot to death inside a car. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was 19-year-old Martel Hall, Jr.
For his family, it's not the first time gun violence has broken their hearts and taken a loved one.
His grandmother, Cynthia Hall, said she's no stranger to loss.
"I love my kids and my grandkids," she said. "They're the most important things to me in my life."
On Monday she wore her grandson's hat, remembering past and present heartbreak.
One of her sons -- Martel's father -- was shot and killed in 2015. Another son, Larry and his 9-year-old daughter, became homicide victims in 2021.
All were shot and killed in Louisville. Each loss devastated Hall's family.
"When they kill, you're killing a mother, siblings, their kids," Cynthia Hall said. "They're not thinking about that."
She said arrests have not been made in any of her children or grandchildren's cases.
Then, in a separate shooting Sunday night, Louisville saw another homicide.
Flashes of blue and red light cut through the darkness, revealing several police cars surrounding a Shell station at the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway.
Police said a woman inside the gas station was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. She died at the scene. At the time of this writing, her name has not been released.
At this time, the Louisville Metro Police Department isn't able to say whether these two deadly weekend shootings are related. The investigations continue, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
