LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are looking for a suspect in an alleged animal cruelty case.
In a social media post, Louisville Metro Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Prince Woodson for Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree, which is technically a Class A misdemeanor, but the department said the case is so alarming it is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Police said in the post, "We're alleging that Mr. Woodson placed a live baby chicken in either an air fryer or a stove and cooked the chick until its death. We're alleging he live-streamed this event which we will never share that video with the public."
Woodson frequents Goldsmith Lane area, as well as Outer Loop, Vaughn Mill Road and East Manslick Road areas, according to LMPD.
Anyone with any information on where Woodson can be located is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).You can also use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Earlier this month, the University of Louisville confirmed that a student was being investigated for alleged animal cruelty that included graphic videos posted on social media. The university said the LMPD had taken over the investigation.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.