LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother is still searching for answers after her son was murdered in Chickasaw Park in December.
Now she's calling on the city to install cameras in the park.
Last week, Kelaiah Perry visited the park where her 15-year-old son, Jamaury Johnson, was murdered.
"It took a lot of me praying to be at this park," she said. "My son was so talented and so much more."
Perry was at the park with balloons to honor Johnson, who was found dead on Dec. 18. It wasn't long before the knowledge of what happened there overcame her, and Perry began to weep.
"My 15-year-old boy was laying here for eight hours," she said. "Eight hours he laid here. Nobody to help him."
The case is still unsolved.
"In my heart, I believe kids did this, I really do," Perry said. "My son -- that's all he knew. That's all he talked to. That's all he hung around."
She said waiting for answers has only made the grief worse.
"It's horrible," she said. "It's going on five months. I haven't heard my son's voice."
Johnson's family reported him missing when he didn't come home in December. Perry said she found out that her son died on social media, when kids posted his name.
"They were posting my child's name, saying, 'I miss you. I hope you rest in heaven,'" she said. "Like it's some game."
"I shouldn't have found out that my baby was murdered on Instagram," she added. "You know how sick that was? That's sickening!"
Police said Johnson's case is still open and under investigation.
"I don't understand why he was at this park anyway," Perry said. "They told me by the Shot Spotter, he was shot and he was gunned down around 10:30 that night."
His body was found the next day.
"I don't care what my son was into, he didn't deserve to die," Perry said.
When Perry found out about another shooting at Chickasaw Park in April, her heart sank.
"This gun violence -- it's got to stop," she said, then repeated, "This gun violence -- it's got to stop!"
LMPD said hundreds of people were at the park on April 15 when a shooter fired into the crowd. Deaji Goodman, 28, and 17-year-old David Huff died of gunshot wounds.
Four other people were injured.
As of last week, memorial flowers were still at the park. That case also remains unsolved.
Perry said she knows one thing the city could do to help curb the violence here.
"They've got to put cameras in this park," she said.
According to Ozzy Gibson, the interim director of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation, there are currently no cameras at Chickasaw Park, but the agency is planning to install them in the future, both at Chickasaw Park and Shawnee Park. He did not have an estimated timeline for the installation.
There already are cameras at Algonquin Park, Bingham Park, Extreme Park, Iroquois Park, Lannan Park, Riverview Park, Shelby Park, Victory Park and Wyandotte Park.
"Even for other families to know what happened, there are no cameras in this park," Perry said. "No entrance, no exit, no nothing."
As she fights to get cameras, Perry is also fighting to find out more about her son's murder.
"I do believe my son got in a fight here," she said. "Somebody he knew, somebody close to him, somebody he trusted."
"I believe he was set up by one of his friends," she concluded.
Whatever the outcome, she said she will continue to fight for justice for her son.
"If your kids know something, help me out," she said. "Give me answers, because I'm a grieving mother. I want to know what happened to my baby."
Related Stories:
- 15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
- Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.