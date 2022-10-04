LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents.
School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
The high school "immediately" heightened building security and contacted Louisville Metro Police and Jefferson County Public Schools Security, Compton said. During their investigation, the gun was found on a student.
The student, whose age and gender was not provided, will be required to to attend an alternative school for one year and will not be allowed to return to the same school, according to the JCPS handbook.
Compton said it was an "isolated incident" that only involved one student.
"Please use this opportunity to reinforce with your student that weapons should never be brought to school," Compton said. "If someone asks your student to hold a weapon for them, your student should immediately report that information to an adult."
