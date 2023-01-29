LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested after killing 12 puppies, according to police.
Tristan Hollin, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Jan. 27.
According to a court documents, Kentucky State Police received a report that 12 puppies had been killed in Hardin County. The owner of the dogs told police he found a large amount of blood in an out-building near his property.
Troopers obtained a search warrant, and found Hollin in the bedroom of a home on the property. Police found the corpses of three puppies inside a plastic container near a shovel and a fresh pile of dirt, according to an arrest report.
According to police, Hollin admitted to shooting and killing all the puppies. He told police he buried puppies in a big hole to where police found the plastic container.
Hollin was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center.
