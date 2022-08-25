LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man is facing multiple child porn charges.
David Smith, 38, was arrested in Elizabethtown on Thursday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
The investigation started when it was discovered that Smith was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Smith is initially being charged with six counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The investigation is ongoing.
