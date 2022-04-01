LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested Thursday after being accused of sharing child pornography online.
James Crain, 47, was taken into police custody after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Kentucky State Police said in a news release Friday. Police searched his home in Vine Grove on Wednesday and took equipment it said was used in the crime.
Crain is charged with 10 counts of distributing matter with a sexual performance by a child under 12.
He's being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
