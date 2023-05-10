LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove firefighter was arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
According to court documents, 25-year-old William Nickoson was arrested Monday for one count of sodomy. He is being accused of having a relationship with a teen girl in the Vine Grove Fire Department's Junior Firefighter Program.
Nickoson was a volunteer firefighter with the department. Kentucky State Police said the girl was 15 when the relationship started and took place for over a year.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.
He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond until his next hearing on May 19.
