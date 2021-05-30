Amanda House (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally set a fire at an apartment complex. 

Police say Amanda House set paper towels and trash on fire next to a person's apartment. Investigators say she put the burning trash next to a wall, which caused a lot of smoke in the building. 

The Elizabethtown Police Department evacuated the building before the fire was put out. 

House was charged with first-degree arson and was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center. 

