HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman is behind bars after police say she intentionally set a fire at an apartment complex.
Police say Amanda House set paper towels and trash on fire next to a person's apartment. Investigators say she put the burning trash next to a wall, which caused a lot of smoke in the building.
The Elizabethtown Police Department evacuated the building before the fire was put out.
House was charged with first-degree arson and was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
