LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County man has been charged with 10 felonies from a fatal crash in April.
Mitchell Jaso of Ramsey, Indiana, also faces drug charges. State police said the crash occurred April 10 on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road.
The investigation found Jaso crossed the center lines and hit a Chevy pickup head on. The driver of the truck, Haley Casey, her partner Trinity Toops and the couple's two small children were all hurt in the crash.
A passenger, Jeffrey Barnes, died at the scene. Police said Jaso had a blood alcohol content of .15 and tested positive for THC at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.