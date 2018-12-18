LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hart County man after authorities say he contacted minors about sex.
Police arrested 25-year-old Steven Rhodes on Monday, according to a news release.
Rhodes was arrested following an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
KSP's Electronic Crime Branch opened an investigation after officials say Rhodes was found contacting minors online.
As a result of the investigation, police searched a home in Horse Cave on Monday. Equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to KSP's forensic lab to be examined.
Rhodes is charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer regarding sex offense. The charge is considered a class D felony and can result in one to five years in prison.
Rhodes is being held at the Hart County Detention Center.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
