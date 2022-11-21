LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Horse Cave, Kentucky, man was arrested Sunday after police said he threatened a mass shooting.
Joshua Morrison, 30, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers who said he sent "virtual messages" about a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
KPS said he sent a woman a Facebook message just after 6 a.m. Sunday, stating, "Don't go to church of school I'ma do a mass shooting. I'm coming to bowling green Kentucky to do a mass shooting also."
Police showed up at his home a short time later and arrested him. According to the arrest report, he admitted to sending the message, said he was Jesus Christ and that it was all an effort to help law enforcement officers prevent mass shootings.
Police said he also repeatedly said he wasn't "actually going to do it."
Morrison is charged with terroristic threatening. He's being held in the Hart County Jail.
