LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violence is at an all-time high in Louisville in 2020.
So far, 508 people have been shot this year, which has already passed the 2016 record of 505.
Community activist Christopher 2X, who collected the data from Louisville Metro Police, said the violence is traumatic for families, especially children.
Since the start of this year, Louisville has reported a record 141 criminal homicides. That's compared to 2016, when the previous record was set at 117.
