(FOX NEWS) -- Forget something?
Fox News reports police in Rotherham U.K. pulled over a Peugeot sedan on Saturday night because its front wheel didn't have a tire, and that's not all that was missing.
South Yorkshire Police said that the driver didn't have insurance or a valid license and was "so incredibly drunk" he didn't know about the tire.
He'd also failed to make two court appearances for previous offenses.
Under U.K. law, drunk drivers can be punished with six months imprisonment, a one-year driving ban and an unlimited fine determined by the court.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.