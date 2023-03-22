LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge in Washington County denied a motion to dismiss charges against a woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana, reported by WTHR13.
Dawn Coleman was arrested in October in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April 2022. According to court documents, fingerprints on the trash bag that Jordan was wrapped in matched Coleman's. A second match was found on the trash bag belonging to Dejaune Ludie Anderson, Cairo's mother.
Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. Indiana State Police charged Anderson with murder.
A warrant for their arrests was issued in October before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested, but authorities did not find Anderson. She is believed to be on the run somewhere in California.
Coleman's lawyer filed a motion asking the Circuit Court of Washington County to dismiss the case against the Louisiana woman. Ryan Bower, Coleman's lawyer, argued she is charged in Indiana where the boy's body was found, but court documents allege the murder occurred in Kentucky.
According to court documents, Coleman told investigators she walked into a bedroom and found Anderson on top of the boy. Coleman said she helped Anderson take the body into Washington County, where it was dumped.
Her lawyer argued the charges were unconstitutional, and she wasn't able to prepare a defense.
According to WTHR13, the court wrote "The Defendant was obviously able to figure out the allegations in order to make arguments in support of her Motion to Dismiss."
The court said it would be premature to dismiss the case.
