LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is behind bars, accused of secretly recording a young girl.
Authorities said Steven McDanield, 55, set up a camera in the bathroom of his central Indiana home.
Police said a relative alerted police after noticing the camera in a restroom that was being used primarily by a 14-year-old girl.
Police said they found sexual images of McDanield and the girl on his hard drive.
McDanield has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.
