Indiana man arrested after driving 142 mph on interstate tells state trooper he's a 'thrill-seeker'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Indiana man who described himself as a "thrill-seeker" has been arrested after police said he was caught driving 142 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Lance A. Muckey, 35, from Portage, Indiana, was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday near Hammond, Indiana, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. A trooper clocked Muckey traveling eastbound at 142 mph on Interstate 80/94, where the posted speed limit is 55 mph.
When the trooper pulled Muckey over and asked why he was driving so fast, Muckey said he was a "thrill-seeker." Further investigation showed Muckey had a blood alcohol content of .16%, which is twice the state's legal limit.
Muckey was taken to Lake County Jail. He is charged with operating while intoxicated prior conviction, operating while intoxicated endangering, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
