Terry Waters arrested in Spencer County Ind..jpg

Photo Courtesy of Spencer County Jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after he allegedly drove a vehicle through yards and hit a home in Richland City around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. 

Terry Waters, 52, was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges. 

Residents of the 4100 block of North Walnut Street in Richland City called police, reporting that a man was driving a vehicle through yards and forcibly broke into a residence. 

According to Indiana State Police, a deputy from Spencer County Sheriff's Office arrived as Waters was breaking out a window with a shotgun at a home.

Waters is held at Spencer County Jail. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags