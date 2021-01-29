LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after he allegedly drove a vehicle through yards and hit a home in Richland City around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.
Terry Waters, 52, was charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.
Residents of the 4100 block of North Walnut Street in Richland City called police, reporting that a man was driving a vehicle through yards and forcibly broke into a residence.
According to Indiana State Police, a deputy from Spencer County Sheriff's Office arrived as Waters was breaking out a window with a shotgun at a home.
Waters is held at Spencer County Jail.
